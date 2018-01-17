Deputies Investigate Sexual Assault in Valley Center

Deputies have launched an investigation into a sexual assault in Valley Center that, according to one media report, involved a woman being raped on a walking trail.

“We do not believe there to be any immediate community threat, but as always, remain vigilant,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) posted Wednesday on Twitter.

No further details were released by officials.

On Tuesday, the “Valley Center Roadrunner” published a report confirming a Valley Center woman had been raped on Jan. 11 as she walked alone on the Heritage Trail on Valley Center Road, near Lilac Road. The publication said the assault happened between 4:20 p.m. and 5 p.m.

“A man was standing on the trail and when she walked by grabbed her by her shirt and picked her up, carrying her to the bench, where she was held by another male while forcibly raped,” the Roadrunner reported.

The victim was treated at Palomar Medical Center, per the publication.

According to the Valley Center Trails Association, the Heritage Trail was formed by the widening of Valley Center Road. The path runs alongside the road and is the beginning of the community’s trail and pathways system designed to provide safe zones for pedestrians, bicyclists and equestrians.