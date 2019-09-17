Owner of Valley Center Pizza Parlor Arrested on Sexual Battery Charges

The owner of a Valley Center pizza parlor was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual battery earlier this month, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday.

Mark Desimone, owner of Pizza Pazza on Lilac Road, is accused of sexual battery in connection with less than a dozen adult females at his restaurant over the course of the last two years, according to the SDSO.

A warrant was issued for Desimone and Valley Center deputies arrested him at the parlor on September 5.

The SDSO said investigators are still searching for more victims.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be made by calling (888) 580-8477 or on the P3 anonymous tip app.

No other information was available.

