Former Valley Center High School Employee Arrested

A former employee at Valley Center High School was arrested Monday on suspicion of multiple counts of online sexual exploitation of children and sending harmful material to minors.

Steven L. Duncan, 65, was taken into custody by members of the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He's accused of receiving images from underage children. No details were given about the images involved in the allegation.

Duncan was once employed at Valley Center High School and investigators said he was known to be in communication with or following former students through social media.

In a statement released Friday, the Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District confirmed Duncan worked as a security guard at the high school from 2003 until his "separation from the district" in June 2014.

District officials said none of Duncan's victims are from Valley Center. Read the district's full statement here.

Victims live in the U.S. and other countries, officials said.

Anyone who believes they have information regarding Duncan and the allegations may call the task force at (858) 715-7100.

Valley Center High School is located on Cole Grade Road and serves approximately 4,000 students.

This is a developing story.