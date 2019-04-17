Valley Center Father of 3 Remembered as 'Kid in Man's Body'

Ponce’s family says he was a loving family man whose June marriage was right around the corner. NBC 7's Omari Fleming has more. (Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019)

Instead of spending Easter Sunday with their father, a North County family will be preparing to lay him to rest.

Chris Ponce was killed when he was hit by a car as he crossed Valley Center Road just steps from the home he shares with his sister Kim.

Kim heard sirens outside at around 10 p.m. Tuesday. She opened the door to find her brother dead in the street.

The CHP says he was hit by a Toyota while on a walk home form the store. The 52-year-old woman who was behind the wheel stayed on the scene. CHP Investigators do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Ponce’s family says he was a loving family man whose June marriage was right around the corner.

“I'm a little mad, though, know what I mean? He was way too young and way too good to go this early,” Ponce’s brother-in-law Matthew Cortez said.

Ponce, a 33-year-old beekeeper and father was described by his sister as “like a little kid in a man's body.”

His family also says he was focused on becoming a better man.

“God had changed his life around. He'd really changed his life around and was walking with the lord,” Kim said.

Kim told NBC 7 her brother’s three kids were his pride and joy.

“He loved his kids more than anything,” she said. “He loved his Family."

Easter Sunday was right around the corner, and the entire family was excited about celebrating together.

Ponce’s fiancée says she's still so distraught over his death that it's too hard to stay at the home overnight.