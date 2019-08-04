A car attempting to pass another on Valley Center Road slammed head-on into another car, killing an Escondido woman Saturday afternoon, Oceanside police said.

The 84-year-old victim was sitting in the backseat of a Toyota Corolla traveling westbound between Cole Grade Road and Vesper Road.

Just before 4 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Camry started to pass another vehicle heading westbound when the two vehicles crashed into each other, police said.

The victim in the Corolla was rushed to a nearby hospital but died before she arrived, officials said.

The driver of the Camry, a 55-year-old woman from Indio, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. She was injured in the crash and was sent to Palomar Medical Center.

The driver of the Corolla and another passenger in that vehicle were also injured.

A dog that was traveling in the Camry was taken by

County of San Diego Department of Animal Services.

Valley Center Road was closed to traffic until approximately 5:30 PM.