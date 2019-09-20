Extra security will be present at a Carlsbad elementary school after inappropriate drawings and a vague reference to the school were found on campus.

The vandalism was found over the weekend at La Costa Meadows Elementary. Most were inappropriate but at least one made a vague reference to the school on Friday, Principal Mandy Bedard said in a statement to parents.

The Carlsbad Police Department investigated the vandalism and found there was no credible threat, yet two additional officers would be staged at the school Friday as a precaution.

CPD said they believe the vandalism was carried out by pre-teens. Surveillance video captured the children, according to Bedard's letter.

Bedard said there was no significant property damage and the school was able to easily remove the messages.

An investigation was launched in collaboration with the San Marcos Unified School District, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and CPD.