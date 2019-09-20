Extra security will be present at a Carlsbad elementary school after inappropriate drawings and a vague reference to the school were found on campus.
The vandalism was found over the weekend at La Costa Meadows Elementary. Most were inappropriate but at least one made a vague reference to the school on Friday, Principal Mandy Bedard said in a statement to parents.
The Carlsbad Police Department investigated the vandalism and found there was no credible threat, yet two additional officers would be staged at the school Friday as a precaution.
CPD said they believe the vandalism was carried out by pre-teens. Surveillance video captured the children, according to Bedard's letter.
An investigation was launched in collaboration with the San Marcos Unified School District, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and CPD.