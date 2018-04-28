VP Mike Pence to Visit Calexico Border Wall Monday

On Monday morning, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to be in Calexico for a briefing from Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents at the Calexico station about construction of the border wall.

In San Diego, construction began last month to replace 14 miles of outdated steel plate barrier with a bollard structure made out of hollow steel beams filled with concrete and steel rods. The new structure gives agents visibility into Mexico. Two miles of a 30-foot border wall will replace two miles of pedestrian barrier in Calexico.

The vice president is scheduled to arrive in California Saturday afternoon to tour a NASA propulsion laboratory in Pasadena – one week before NASA’s next mission to Mars.

On Sunday, Pence will headline a $10,000 per couple fundraiser in Malibu. Monday afternoon, he will be back in LA for a roundtable discussion at an undisclosed location in Beverly Hills.

