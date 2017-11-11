Utility Line Worker Unconcious After Accident in Lemon Grove

A communications contractor was transported to the hospital Saturday after being knocked unconcious while working on cables in Lemon Grove.

The man, who is a contractor for Cox Communications, was working on lines near the intersection of Pacific and Buena Vista avenues when a bolt snapped and his ladder dropped, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

When firefighters arrived shortly after 3:30 p.m., the man was not concious, Heartland Fire spokesperson Scott Cullen said.



Responsders performed CPR and the man awoke.

He was still concious while being tranported to UC Medical Center's trauma unit, SDSO said.

No other information was available.



