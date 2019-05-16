Using a Mechanic When Shopping for a Used Car

Buying a new car may be worth the cost, but it’s important to make sure it’s not a lemon. NBC 7’s Consumer Bob has more with advice of mechanics. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

Dan Sankey says he's pretty good around cars. He looked over a used 2004 Jeep Cherokee and was ready to buy it, but his wife wanted a mechanic to look over the car first.

"I was good with the car," said Sankey, "but my wife feels that we should do it and I'm glad we're doing it."

The couple took the Jeep to Aero Auto Repair where an inspection can cost between $50 and $150 and take up to two hours.

"It's a reasonable fee and then we'll have the piece of mind that this is a good purchase," said Sankey.

Erika Lara with Aero Auto Repair says a car can look great on the lot but, "you just don't know until we inspect it."

Gary Anderberg with Aero Auto Repair says the older the car the more important it is to have it looked over by a mechanic. But what if the seller doesn't want you to have it inspected?

"I would ask the seller why they wouldn't want us to have it inspected if they believe that it's a good car," said Anderberg.

Erika Lara agrees, "If people even hesitate, whoever the seller is, don't buy it because that is your hardworking money."

If the mechanic discovers problems, the potential buyer can walk away, or use the information to negotiate a better price.

If the car end up with a good report, then the buyer knows they made a good decision.