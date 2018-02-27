Urban Runoff From Rain Brings Bacteria to County Beaches

The Department of Environmental Health issued a general advisory because of rising bacteria levels along coastal waters from recent rainfall in San Diego County.

Swimmers, surfers and ocean users were warned about high bacteria levels near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoons, as well as ocean and bay waters.

The department also closed the ocean shoreline at Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge and Border Field State park due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

Runoff from the storm drains is filled with large amounts of bacteria such as animal waste, soil and decomposing vegetation.

Activities such as swimming, surfing and diving should be avoided in all coastal waters for 72 hours following rain, officials warned.

The advisory applies to beaches from San Onofre State Beach to Border Field, including Mission Bay and San Diego Bay, according to the department.