Uptick in Flu Cases in San Diego Following Decline - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Thousands Evacuated in Major Gas Leak
logo_sd_2x

Uptick in Flu Cases in San Diego Following Decline

The predominant strain circulating this season has been influenza H3N2, according to County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H.

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Padres Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman Finds his Dream Team
    San Diego County

    Flu cases are on the rise again in San Diego with seven more fatalities reported last week, the County Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

    Officials said this is a sign that flu activity is not finished for the season, despite numbers declining for the past few weeks.

    “Hopefully the increase in new cases this week was an abnormality in the decreases we’ve been seeing in the past couple of weeks,” said Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer, in a statement. “But it’s a good reminder for people that flu season is not over and can last for a few more weeks, so people should continue taking preventive measures and get vaccinated.”

    There were a total of 708 flu cases reported last week. In comparison, there were 542 cases the previous week.

    Flu Deaths Continue to Increase

    [DGO] Flu Deaths Continue to Increase

    NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the continued spread of the influenza in San Diego.

    (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

    Thirty-five of the total flu deaths reported so far involved people under 65 years old, according to county officials. These are the only cases public health agencies must report in California. However, the county notifies the public of all flu deaths regardless of age.

    In San Diego County, the high numbers are partly due to the region's broad surveillance and special reporting systems that provide fast and detailed results confirming cases. 

    As of March 7, there has been 289 influenza deaths and 18,135 cases of flu for the whole season, according to the county.

    The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reminded everyone that it's not too late for a flu shot. Everyone six months and older can get vaccinated. Officials said it takes two weeks to develop immunity.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices