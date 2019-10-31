NBC 7's Alexis Rivas spoke with Friends of Balboa Park, who is calling for more funding to beef up security. (Published 24 minutes ago)

New numbers obtained by NBC 7 show vandalism in Balboa Park is on pace to reach its highest level since 2014.

Now, the organization "Friends of Balboa Park" is calling for more funding to beef up security.

Since 2014, police have reported nearly 150 cases of vandalism within the park.

So far, in 2019, police have reported 28 acts of vandalism through Oct. 21st of this year – a number already higher than the 22 cases reported for all of last year.

"That's surprising," says Leah Haeber, a Balboa Park visitor.

Folks enjoying the park Thursday were both surprised and unsettled by the numbers of vandalism cases uncovered by NBC 7.

"I don't understand why someone would do such an ugly thing," says Austin Canum, a Balboa Park visitor.

"It makes me wonder what people might be thinking even to do anything like that," said Renee Segall, a Balboa Park visitor. "It's such a beautiful place, and it's obviously made for the public to enjoy, and why would one want to destroy that, it's just beyond me."

"It's just a disregard for a community asset," says John Bolthouse, executive director of Friends of Balboa Park.

The organization maintains the historic carousel – a permanent fixture of Balboa Park since 1922. Unfortunately, it's been the target of eight vandalism attacks in the last 26 months.

Photos he shared with NBC 7 show broken glass, etchings into the ticket box, graffiti, even fire damage.

"It makes your heart sink," says Bolthouse. "And the fact that so much of the vandalism is happening on the original fabric of the park, on the carousel, I mean some of that can't be replaced."

He says the park needs more security.

"There are only so many park rangers in all 1,200 acres of Balboa Park," says Bolthouse. "It's not enough. There are only a few."

He hopes public outcry will push local officials to act.

"Call your representative at City Council," says Bolthouse. "Call the mayor. Encourage them to support properly funding more police presence in Balboa Park, fund park rangers."

More security-- an idea that garnered easy support with park goers who spoke with NBC 7.

"I would want to do anything that would deter this kind of action," said Segall.

Four streets in the park reported the majority of vandalism cases over the last five years – El Prado, Pan American, Zoo and Park, respectively.