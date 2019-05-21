Unstable Weather Will Bring On-and-Off Showers Wednesday

On-and-off showers, sunshine and gusty winds are expected Wednesday and into Thursday evening, making for a slippery commute for the early birds

Commuters should expect a soggy commute Wednesday as overnight showers soak county roads.

A wind advisory for the mountains and deserts expired at 11 p.m. Tuesday but NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said strong gusts would stick around Wednesday. There's also a possibility of thunderstorms rumbling in the San Diego sky.

North County coastal areas could see 48-hour rain totals around a tenth of an inch, while San Diego and Chula Vista are expected to see around a quarter of an inch.

Some inland communities could see more than a quarter inch, and mountain communities like Julian could see more than an inch.

The National weather Service issued a beach hazards statement through Wednesday night with waves and surf between 4 and 7 feet.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Friday and Saturday will be much drier before another storm system moves into the region.

Frequent May showers are unusual for San Diego at this time of year of according to forecasters.