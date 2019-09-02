NBC 7 looked at how the recent and sometimes deadly bluff collapses have affected beachgoers in San Diego.

Reporter Alex Presha reported on the most recent bluff collapses in North County, this one happening Sunday night just south of Ponto State Beach.

No one was hurt, but it followed a number of collapses in the last month. In August a deadly bluff collapse at Grandview Surf Beach killed three women from the same family. Recent collapses in Torrey Pines and Solana beach indicated a still unstable cliff.

Warning signs litter the areas telling beachgoers to stay back, but with all that knowledge in mind, Presha said he saw no shortage of groups and families pitching tents at the base of the cliffs.

In some places during high tide the water reached the bluffs and the beach narrowed considerably.

Presha reported there was a sense amongst beachgoers that despite some of the tragic headlines, the collapse was a part of nature and unlikely to repeat itself.

One father said he specifically chose to camp out in front of an area that had collapsed years ago. His logic was that the cliff was unlikely to fall again.

Encinitas lifeguards said that logic was flawed, and visitors should still treat the cliffs as unstable.

The lifeguards recommended that when the tides go out, beachgoers should move away from the bluffs.

Also, these collapses have attracted the attention of Congressman Mike Levin who recently asked for federal funding to strengthen the shoreline.

But at the end of the day, for many beachgoers, it's simply playing the odds.

“At the end of the day, rocks are going to fall off a cliff,” said visitor Chris Norwood. “That's a given.”

