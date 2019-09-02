Areas Near Unstable Bluffs Still Attracting Beachgoers - NBC 7 San Diego
Areas Near Unstable Bluffs Still Attracting Beachgoers

Recent bluff collapses have not deterred visitors from enjoying a day at the beach.

By Alex Presha and Sophia McCullough

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    Beachgoers Respond to Bluff Collapse Warnings

    NBC 7's Alex Presha looks at how bluff collapse warnings affect beachgoers.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    NBC 7 looked at how the recent and sometimes deadly bluff collapses have affected beachgoers in San Diego.

    Reporter Alex Presha reported on the most recent bluff collapses in North County, this one happening Sunday night just south of Ponto State Beach.

    No one was hurt, but it followed a number of collapses in the last month. In August a deadly bluff collapse at Grandview Surf Beach killed three women from the same family. Recent collapses in Torrey Pines and Solana beach indicated a still unstable cliff.

    Warning signs litter the areas telling beachgoers to stay back, but with all that knowledge in mind, Presha said he saw no shortage of groups and families pitching tents at the base of the cliffs.

    In some places during high tide the water reached the bluffs and the beach narrowed considerably.

    Presha reported there was a sense amongst beachgoers that despite some of the tragic headlines, the collapse was a part of nature and unlikely to repeat itself.

    One father said he specifically chose to camp out in front of an area that had collapsed years ago. His logic was that the cliff was unlikely to fall again.

    Encinitas lifeguards said that logic was flawed, and visitors should still treat the cliffs as unstable.

    The lifeguards recommended that when the tides go out, beachgoers should move away from the bluffs.

    Also, these collapses have attracted the attention of Congressman Mike Levin who recently asked for federal funding to strengthen the shoreline.

    But at the end of the day, for many beachgoers, it's simply playing the odds.

    “At the end of the day, rocks are going to fall off a cliff,” said visitor Chris Norwood. “That's a given.”

    Three People Killed in Cliff Collapse in LeucadiaThree People Killed in Cliff Collapse in Leucadia

    Three people were killed and two others were injured when a cliff collapsed feet away from a lifeguard tower at a beach in Leucadia. NBC 7's Dave Summers has more.

    (Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019)

      

