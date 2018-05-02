Unplanned Power Outage Reported in Downtown, Balboa Park Neighborhoods - NBC 7 San Diego
Unplanned Power Outage Reported in Downtown, Balboa Park Neighborhoods

By R. Stickney

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    An unplanned power outage was reported just before 11 a.m. for approximately 1,500 customers in the area of downtown and Balboa Park, San Diego Gas & Electric reports. 

    No word on what caused the outage but service was estimated to be restored around 1:30 p.m. according to the SDG&E website.

    By 11:30 a.m., service had been restored to more than 700 of those without power.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

