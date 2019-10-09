Camera Catches Suspected Arsonist Who Set Fires in OB and Point Loma

A police search is underway for an arsonist wanted for starting six separate fires started in the Ocean Beach and Point Loma areas the morning of September 28.

Investigators believe one suspect ignited various items in and near the backyards of six homes over the course of about six hours.

The fires being investigated happened at 12:30 a.m. at 4500 Muir Ave., 1:12 a.m. at 2100 Fraude St., 2:22 a.m. at 4300 Piedmont Dr., 2:50 a.m. at 4117 Catalina Pl., 4:40 a.m. at 4300 Monaco St., and 5:03 a.m. at 3900 La Cresta Dr.

Surveillance cameras captured video and still images of the suspect and a white compact SUV similar to a Toyota RAV4 was seen in the 4100 block of Catalina Place, just before the fire at that location was discovered.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Metro Arson Strike Team (MAST) are asking for the public’s assistance in helping to identify and locate the person responsible. They are offering up to a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the person responsible for starting the fires is asked to call the San Diego MSAT at (619)-236-6815 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888)-580-8477.

You can also visit the Crime Stoppers website www.sdcrimestoppers.org for more information on how to send anonymous web and mobile app tips.