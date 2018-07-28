San Diego police used a bean-bag round to take a man accused of vandalizing cars in the University Heights area into custody early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in an alley near the 4300 block of Alabama Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

When confronted, the man ran off with a rock in his hand, police said.

Officers followed the man and shot him with a bean-bag round to take him into custody.

He was still holding the rock when officers shot him, police said.