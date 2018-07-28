Vandalism Suspect Shot With Bean-Bag Round, Taken into Custody - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Vandalism Suspect Shot With Bean-Bag Round, Taken into Custody

The suspect tried to flee with a rock in his hand, said SDPD

By Andrew Johnson

Published at 9:56 AM PDT on Jul 28, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Vandalism Suspect Shot With Bean-Bag Round, Taken into Custody

    San Diego police used a bean-bag round to take a man accused of vandalizing cars in the University Heights area into custody early Saturday morning.

    The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. in an alley near the 4300 block of Alabama Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

    When confronted, the man ran off with a rock in his hand, police said.

    Officers followed the man and shot him with a bean-bag round to take him into custody.

    He was still holding the rock when officers shot him, police said.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices