University City House Fire Possibly Started by Car in Garage

Firefighters were responding to a house fire in University City Thursday.

Crews arrived at the home on Millikin Avenue to find a fire in the garage that appeared to have started with a car inside, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFD reported that all residents were outside of the house. The department could not say whether anyone was injured.

"I came outside to have a look and I saw the house across the road, the flames were 20 feet higher than the roof. It was really frightening," one neighbor told NBC 7.

Personnel from SDPD's Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) were at the scene.

No other information was available.

