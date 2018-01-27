Victim Shot in Attempted Robbery in University Heights

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive his wounds, San Diego police said.

A man was shot in the chest overnight during an attempted robbery in University Heights after he refused to follow the suspect’s orders.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said the victim was near his car on El Cajon Boulevard near Georgia and Florida streets at around 2:15 a.m. when another man walked up and tried to rob him.

The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and when the victim did not cooperate, he shot him once in the chest, police said.

The shooting suspect fled on foot.

The victim, a 24-year-old man whose name was not released, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive his wounds.

Police said the suspect remains at large. For now, he’s only described as a man in his mid-20s, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall weighing approximately 160 pounds. He wore a black flannel shirt and dark-colored pants during the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can reach out to San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.