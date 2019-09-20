This video given to NBC 7 by the United States Coast Guard shows a crew medically evacuating a 91-year-old man from a commercial fishing boat off the coast of San Diego on Sept. 19, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 91-year-old man aboard a boat off the coast of San Diego fell seriously ill Thursday and had to be airlifted from the vessel by a United States Coast Guard crew in a rescue captured on video.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the man was aboard the commercial fishing boat, The Royal Star, about 25 miles south of Point Loma when he began showing symptoms of a stroke just before noon.

The fishing boat called the Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center and asked for help. USCG officials launched a Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter their way.

On that MH-60 Jayhawk was a paramedic with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team.

Once the crew spotted the fishing boat in the water, the helicopter hovered above the boat and began its rescue operation.

The crew lowered a swimmer onto The Royal Star, followed by a stretcher. The rescuer loaded the patient onto the stretcher and then the crew hoisted the man into the helicopter. The video shows the crew flying away with the patient.

The USCG said the man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

As of Friday morning, his condition was unknown.