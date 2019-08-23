United Airlines Flight Reports Engine Issue Before Departing SD Airport

A United Airlines flight reported an engine issue while on the runway for departure at the San Diego International Airport, confirmed Rebecca Gilbert, Public Information Officer for the San Diego International Airport.

The United flight 478, from San Diego to Denver experienced a mechanical issue at low speeds during take-off around 11:50 a.m., said Natalie, Media Relations for Unites Airlines.

The airplane while on the runway cancelled departure and pulled safely off the runway into a taxiway. Airport Rescue and Fire responded, Gilbert said.

The airplane was escorted back to the gate and passengers deplaned normally.

Natalie said they are making arrangements to get their customers to their final destination.

No other information was available.

