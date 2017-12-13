Every year during the holiday season, a neighborhood in Santee known as Starlight Circle spreads cheer with an elaborate display of Christmas lights and decorations. The homes are decked out to the max, many of them built around a character or theme. Here's a look at Starlight Circle during the 2017 holiday season. (Published 11 minutes ago)

'Tis the season for twinkling lights and festive decorations. In San Diego County, there are many neighborhoods that take the spirit of the season up a notch, creating holiday light displays for all to enjoy. Here's a look at some of those incredible, local displays waiting to seen.

Belardo Lights

Tierrasanta

"Belardo Lights," tucked in Tierrasanta at 5306 Belardo Dr., between Camino Playa Catalina and Callejon Quintana, boasts a dazzling computerized Christmas lighting display. This year, the lights are up through Dec. 27, from 6 p.m. 10 p.m. daily. Visitors can slowly cruise through the neighborhood and take in the show, which is synchronized to music on the FM 106.1 radio station.

Jingle Bell Hill

El Cajon

"Jingle Bell Hill," also known as Pepper Drive Lights, is also a good stop for holiday lights in the East County. This El Cajon neighborhood is nestled off State Route 67 and Pepper Drive and features dozens of homes decked out for the holidays.

Starlight Circle

Santee

In Santee, this massive lights display known as “Starlight Circle” draws crowds year after year. Located on East and West Glendon circles off Magnolia Avenue, visitors can see elaborate, handmade Christmas displays spanning dozens of homes. Many of the displays follow a theme – from “Star Wars” and superheroes to “Toy Story” and “Sesame Street.” Sometimes, the residents will sell hot cocoa, kettle corn, cookies and other holiday treats for visitors to enjoy as they stroll the neighborhood.

DB Christmas

Roe Drive in Santee

Also in Santee is “DB Christmas,” a dazzling display created by Michael Balazs each year at his home at 9773 Roe Dr. The lights – in honor of Balazs’ late father, who died from cancer in 2009 – include thousands of multi-colored strings, spiraling Christmas trees, lawn displays that read “HOPE” and “CURE,” and even holograms of Santa Claus projected on the windows of the home. Balazs’ display is synced to holiday music; he collects donations from spectators to support charities such as the American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on behalf of his father. Balazs said he gets his holiday cheer from his dad, who loved Christmas.

Christmas Card Lane

Rancho Penasquitos

A San Diego favorite, Christmas Card Lane in Rancho Penasquitos typically runs from dusk to 10 p.m. daily, through New Year’s Eve. The holiday lights can be seen lining homes on Ellingham, Oviedo and Renato streets off Black Mountain Road. This is a neighborhood where you’ll want to take your time admiring the lights.

Candy Cane Lane

Poway

Boating lights aplenty, this jolly display in Poway runs down part of Stoutwood Street, near Brookstone Drive.

Christmas Circle

Chula Vista

Over in the South Bay, the must-see holiday attraction is Christmas Circle. For six decades, residents on Whitney and Manakato streets, between First and Second avenues and south of H Street, have decked out their homes in bright lights and pretty decorations. The free displays are powered up nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and usually stay put until a day or two after Christmas.

Fairway Village

Carmel Mountain Ranch

Each year, Carmel Mountain Ranch also spreads holiday magic of its own via Fairway Village, a neighborhood located on the east and west sides of Stoney Gate Place. There, around 80 homes are decked out in Christmas lights through New Year's Day. Visitors will sometimes find residents playing holiday movies outside, carolers and dancers. On the Saturday evening before Christmas, this neighborhood typically holds a block party featuring hot chocolate, cider, music, lights, cookies, snacks and more.

Christmas on Knob Hill

San Marcos

This display, located at 1639 Knob Hill Rd. in San Marcos, has been lighting up the North County neighborhood since 1988. Over the decades, it has grown to more than 85,000 lights, powered up nightly through Dec. 30 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Santa Claus visits Knob Hill each year; this season, he’ll be there from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 23.

The Forward House

Bankers Hill

Built in 1905 for Mayor John Forward Sr., The Forward House in Bankers Hill houses a business called American Security Mortgage Company. Each holiday season, the large home located at First Avenue and Ivy Street turns into a Christmas bonanza, decked out in endless lights and decorations. The magic shines through New Year’s Eve

Garrison Street Lights

Point Loma

Over in Point Loma, off Rosecrans and Garrison streets, locals will find the Garrison Street Lights display. Filling a block with festive décor, the display typically runs nightly through New Year’s Eve.

There you have it: a small sampling of some holiday displays lighting up San Diego County this season. Did your favorite make the list? Share details of your favorite neighborhood for these types of displays in the comments thread below. Happy Holidays!