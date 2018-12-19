Helicopter Search Launched in Otay Mountain Cliff Rescue

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said they are searching for someone who was believed to have fallen from a cliff off Otay Mountain.

The agency reported the search via Twitter, saying "#AirandmarineOperations assets are assisting.

A UH-60 Blackhawk was deployed in case officials need to transport a victim to a nearby hospital.

Otay Mountain is located east of Chula Vista, approximately 17 miles east of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

No other information was available.

