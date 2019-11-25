Ultrasound Shows Uncanny Resemblance to Mother's Late Father

When one San Diego mother-to-be went in for her 20-week ultrasound, she never expected to find a special connection to her past.

Shantel Carrillo’s ultrasound appointment Monday started off routinely, she said, but her unborn baby couldn't keep still for the photo, so a side profile was all she was able to get.

Carrillo said she was still trying to wrap her brain around what happened after she got back the ultrasound photos of her baby girl. She did not initially see anything unusual in the photo until it started getting a lot of attention from friends and family online.

“I posted the ultrasound, just that one that you see on Facebook, and right when I posted it, like 30 seconds later, someone's like there's an angel kissing your baby!"

Family and friends pointed out the face-like figure with an uncanny resemblance to her late father.

Photo credit: Shantel Carrillo

“Then I seen it and I was like holy crap it does look like my dad!" Carrillo said. “And then we posted it on Reddit and that’s when it really blew up, like went crazy.”

That moment was like a punch in the chest, she said, because she was close with her deceased father. All the attention to her baby girl’s ultrasound has made the memory of her father very special, she told NBC 7.

“It could be him just saying hey, you know, I’m here and I’m seeing that everything’s all good,” Carrillo added. “Or it could just be my placenta looks like my dad, which would be awesome too!”