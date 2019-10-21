Uber’s new bike safety product, the Bike Lane Alerts, is now available in San Diego.

According to a press release, the feature aims to “increase the awareness of people on bikes and scooters via the Uber app by sending notifications to riders when their drop off is on or near a bike lane,” reminding the user to look before opening the car door.

Uber began piloting Bike Lane Alerts in select cities earlier in the year, using data to map out where bike lanes are located, with the feature now being available in more than 200 cities and 30 countries around the world, states the release.

“In the last six months, we’ve sent millions of notifications, in nearly 50 languages, to riders to watch for people on bikes and scooters,” it reads.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration’s 2017 crash stats states there were nearly 800 cycling fatalities in the U.S., according to the press release.