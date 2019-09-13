Uber Pulls Jump Scooters, Bikes From San Diego

Uber is pulling its electric scooters and bicycles from San Diego, the company told NBC 7 Thursday, citing the city's regulations as the reason.

Jump scooters and bicycles will only operate on local U.S. Navy bases for the foreseeable future, Uber said in a statement.

"We agree with local elected officials in San Diego who’ve said current micromobility regulations foster an unsustainable operating environment, which is why we’re ending our operations as of today," Uber said.

The decision was made on Sept. 9 and Uber will begin to pull the scooters next week.

The company said both scooter companies and the city would benefit if the city limited the number of scooters in the city to coincide with how much they were being used.

The city responded saying the regulations are in place to put the safety of neighborhoods first.

"San Diego put rules in place to protect the quality of life in our neighborhoods, hold operators accountable, and above all, ensure the highest level of public safety on our streets. We appreciate scooter operators who take these regulations seriously."

The San Diego City Council approved regulations for dockless scooters and bikes in April, including speed limits in certain areas, "no-ride zones" and fines for scooter companies who fail to cooperate.

Uber told NBC 7 they want to work with the city to "develop more sensible regulation" and hope to return in the future.