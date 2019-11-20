Newly Commissioned USS Cincinnati Arrives in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 20, 2019) – The newest Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) arrived at its new homeport in San Diego for the first time. The Navy commissioned Cincinnati, Oct. 5, 2019 in Gulfport, Mississippi. It’s the 12th LCS homeported in San Diego.

A newly commissioned United States Ship will call Naval Base San Diego home base as of Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy commissioned the new littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) during a ceremony Saturday, Oct. 5, in Gulfport, Miss.

“From acquisition to construction, to testing and certification, she is a marvel of engineering that will extend our capabilities for any mission, from the middle of the ocean, to the shallowest of waters, enhancing our ability to project power at shore and at sea,” U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio said in Gulfport.

The Navy said its primary mission includes countering diesel submarine threats, littoral mine threats, and surface threats to assure maritime access for joint forces.

Seventy officers and enlisted personnel make up the crew of Cincinnati, which will remain home ported in San Diego, part of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One.

“Cincinnati is a great ship with an incredible crew. With Cincinnati’s arrival, we now have 12 littoral combat ships homeported in San Diego, and we are extremely proud of the hard work our LCS crews continue to demonstrate every day,” said Capt. Matthew McGonigle, commodore of Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One.

Commander Jedediah Kloppel took command of Cincinnati during a change of command ceremony on Oct. 3. Cincinnati is approximately 418 feet in length, with a width of nearly 104 feet.