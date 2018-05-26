USS Midway Tosses Symbolic Wreaths for Memorial Day

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Joe Ciokon (left) getting ready to toss a wreath over the side of the USS Midway.

“I know the true meaning of loss in combat,” retired U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Joe Ciokon told a crowd of hundreds who gathered at the USS Midway Saturday.

They might have come from different generations, but veterans of World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and the War on Terror came together to share stories of heroism, survival, sacrifice and remembrance.

During the ceremony, they tossed four wreaths, symbolizing the four major American wars of the last 75 years.

“We remember them with events like this, what sacrifice and service is. That’s the way we honor their memory is to talk about what they did,” Ciokon told NBC 7.

Navy veteran Stewart Henley was serving aboard the USS West Virginia “on December 7, 1941, nine torpedo hits and nine bow hits,” he the crowd at the ceremony.

Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams shot down four enemy aircraft in one engagement during the Korean War that was classified until only a few years ago.

“I shot down four of them,” Williams said. “They put 263 holes in my airplane. Luckily in a huge blizzard storm, I got aboard my aircraft anyway."

Video UC High Principal Warns Parents of Virtual Kidnapping After Mother is Targeted

And as the sun sets on another Memorial Day, just as they always have, service members will run into the fight - but they will never forget those who gave all.