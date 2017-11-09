USS Midway Foundation Grants $450K to Military-Serving Nonprofits

USS Midway announced it will donate more than $450,000 to nonprofit organizations serving the U.S. military. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

In its second year of grant giveaways, the USS Midway Foundation more than doubled the amount of charitable donations given to nonprofits that serve U.S. military families, veterans and peace officers, it was announced Thursday.

The Midway Foundation donated $450,000 worth of grants to 25 nonprofit organizations, 19 of them local, the organization announced aboard the USS Midway Museum Thursday.

The organizations were selected to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $35,000 because of their work serving active-duty military and their families, veterans, and "those who protect our freedoms at home," Midway Foundation spokesperson Scott McGaugh said.

In just one year, the foundation was able to more than double the amount grants given and the number of projects receiving grants.

The organization hopes to see that number hit $1 million soon.

“Freedom isn’t free and the Midway Foundation is here to help ensure that those who protect our liberties receive the support they need,” said Malin Burnham, Midway Foundation Board Chairman.

This year, more than $190,000 was given to active-duty family service organizations and $225,000 was given to veteran-serving organizations.

The Midway Foundation also donated $40,000 to provide body armor for peace officers and $50,000 was set aside for future grants.

The receiving non-profits fill a wide range of services for the military and law enforcement communities. Projects include one that provides emergency financial assistance to military families in crisis and another that trains service members in specialized manufacturing fields as they transition to civilian life.

Among the list of 25 organizations receiving grants are: the Warrior Foundation – Freedom Station; the SEAL Family Foundation; Veterans Village of San Diego; USO San Diego; Support the Enlisted Project (STEP); San Diego Police Foundation; and ASYMCA San Diego and Camp Pendleton branches.

The USS Midway Museum was established as a nonprofit organization in 1992, and opened as a museum in San Diego in June 2004.

The Midway Foundation works to create an endowment that will preserve the USS Midway Museum, as well as providing grants to organizations that support military and veteran causes.