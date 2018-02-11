USS Lake Champlain Arrives in Guam - NBC 7 San Diego
USS Lake Champlain Arrives in Guam

The strike group left San Diego on Jan. 4

By Brie Stimson

Published at 10:59 PM PST on Feb 11, 2018 | Updated at 11:34 PM PST on Feb 11, 2018

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Zackary Landers
    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), moored pierside in Singapore with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, April 4, 2017.

    The USS Lake Champlain, which left San Diego on Jan. 4, arrived in Guam for a scheduled port visit Monday local time.

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group, returned to San Diego on Jan. 12 for minor repairs on its port and starboard shafts.

    "The crew is very excited to have the opportunity to experience the wonderful sights, culture, and hospitality of Guam," said Capt. Jennifer Ellinger, commanding officer of Lake Champlain. "This port visit will also give the crew a chance to relax after several weeks at sea."

    For many of the sailors, the port stop is their first visit outside of the continental United States, Ellinger said. "At the same time, I am also pleased that some sailors will have a unique opportunity to visit with members of their extended family here in Guam."

    The ship is operated by more than 350 crew members and is capable of air, surface and undersea warfare and naval surface fire support.

    The cruiser is equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, providing an additional long-range strike capability to the strike group, standard SM-2 surface to air missiles, two 5-inch dual-purpose guns, and two MH-60R helicopters.

    The USS Lake Champlain is homeported in San Diego.


