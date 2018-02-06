USS Dewey and USS Sterett to Deploy

USS Dewey and USS Sterett will deploy Tuesday, heading to the Indo-Pacific for training exercises.

They will join the Wasp Expeditionary Strike Group already in Japan.

USS Dewey, a San Diego-based guided-missile destroyer, last made headlines when the vessel suffered a mechanical failure in October 2017 leading to a fuel spill near the San Diego harbor.

The destroyer leaked 700 gallons of lubricating oil approximately 4 miles off the coast of Imperial Beach.

Officials Monitor USS Dewey Oil Spill

USS Dewey leaked 700 gallons of lubricating oil into the San Diego harbor. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard shares the latest updates on the spill. (Published Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017)

Hard oil booms were placed near the mouth of the Tijuana River.

USS Sterett returned to San Diego in August 2017 after a five-month deployment as part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group.



