USS Dewey and USS Sterett to Deploy

USS Dewey and USS Sterett will deploy Tuesday, heading to the Indo-Pacific for training exercises.
They will join the Wasp Expeditionary Strike Group already in Japan.
USS Dewey, a San Diego-based guided-missile destroyer, last made headlines when the vessel suffered a mechanical failure in October 2017 leading to a fuel spill near the San Diego harbor.
The destroyer leaked 700 gallons of lubricating oil approximately 4 miles off the coast of Imperial Beach.
Hard oil booms were placed near the mouth of the Tijuana River.
USS Sterett returned to San Diego in August 2017 after a five-month deployment as part of the Sterett-Dewey Surface Action Group.