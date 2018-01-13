USS Champlain Returns to San Diego for Minor Repairs

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), moored pierside in Singapore with the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, April 4, 2017.

The USS Champlain returned to San Diego Friday for minor repairs on its port and starboard shafts.

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser deployed on Jan. 4 with the Carl Vinson strike group for local training operations and a scheduled ammunition onload at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach in Orange County.

USS Champlain will rejoin the trike group once the repairs are finished.

The ship, which is operated by more than 350 sailors, carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface to air missile, two 5-inch dual-purpose weapons and two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters. It was commissioned in 1988.