Hundreds of local military and their families will be celebrating Thanksgiving together, thanks to USO San Diego and many generous donors and volunteers.

The organization is hosting a Thanksgiving feast at its Downtown Center big enough to feed an Army (as well as Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard).

They’re also providing dinner at the USO Neil Ash Airport Center and delivering meals to several hundred more active-duty service members who have to work.

“It’s very important for us to give back to the military in this community,” said Ashley Camac, Director of the Downtown Center. “The active-duty people who are deployed – a lot of the families come here. A lot of the families are depending on a place to go where they can see other military families that they may know and feel a sense of community. That’s really the reason we do that every year,” Camac said.

USO San Diego’s Downtown Center opens its doors for military personnel from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the year and hosts a number of events in addition to Thanksgiving dinner.

Camac, a military wife for 18 years now, spent many holidays by herself while her husband was deployed or working. She said having a place like USO San Diego is invaluable.

“You want to see other people who are going through the same thing and feel that. You build friendships that way. And that’s how you get through and you’re resilient through their career,” Camac said.

To learn more about USO San Diego, visit their website by clicking here.