USMC Still Investigating Viral Video of Marines Posing in Apparent Blackface

The Marine Corps is looking into a social media post that depicts two Marines in blackface. NBC 7's Bridget Naso has more. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019)

An incident involving two U.S. Marines who posted a video on social media in what appeared to be blackface remains under investigation eight weeks after the incident.

NBC7 has been following this story since the end of February when the video appeared.

The video, originally posted on Snapchat and shared virally on Twitter, shows one of the Marines saying what sounds like the word “blackface,” followed by what sounds like a racial slur used against African Americans.

At the time of the incident a spokesperson for 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing told NBC 7 in a written statement that USMC officials are aware of the post and have initiated an investigation "to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the content."

Adding "3rd MAW takes all allegations of discriminatory behavior very seriously as they stand in stark contrast of our core values of honor, courage and commitment and do not reflect the discipline and professionalism of the Marines and Sailors of 3rd MAW," 1st Lt. Fredrick D. Walker, Outreach Officer, Communication Strategy and Operations.