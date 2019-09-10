USD Suspends Professor Accused of Making Death Threats Toward Faculty

A University of San Diego professor was suspended after they allegedly made death threats toward two faculty members and posted flyers around campus disparaging others.

The university said the professor slipped images of sniper rifles or crosshairs under the office doors of at least two faculty members.

The alleged threats were made last week on the first day of classes for first-year students, USD said.

USD said the professor's alleged misconduct is "antithetical to our mission and values," and said the San Diego Police Department and Department of Public Safety are investigating.

The professor was suspended and removed from campus and is not allowed back or to participate in school-related events off-campus while the investigation is being conducted, the university said.

"Please rest assured that the University does not tolerate conduct of this nature and is responding with the seriousness that this situation warrants," a letter to faculty from USD Vice President and Provost Dr. Gail F. Baker said.

No other information was available.

