USD Student's Dorm Room Vandalized Following Gender Identity Announcement

Dozens of students gathered Thursday night for a vigil on the campus of University of San Diego to speak out against an alleged hate crime committed against a student last week.
After sharing their identity on social media as non-binary, 19-year-old freshman Eleanor Wheeler told NBC 7 their dorm room door was vandalized. Wheeler’s door and LGBTQ flags were covered in homophobic and transphobic language one day after they posted about their identity on Instagram.
"What if I had killed myself like they told me to?" Wheeler told NBC 7. "Some people might've and some people have and some people will and that's not OK."
Wheeler told NBC 7 they decided to share their story to give others strength.
Dozens of students paused from Halloween parties to support Wheeler and reinforce their stance on LGBTQ support on campus.
"I couldn't understand, I didn't see how someone could just look at another person and just hate them without knowing them," a student at the vigil said.
Students were vocal in their support, chanting things like, "We say 'U-S-D,' you say 'Pride!,'"
The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident, according to a spokesperson.
USD President James Harris sent a released a letter to the student body, in part, reading:
“This deplorable act targeted a member of our LGBTQ+ community and is antithetical to our belief in the respect and dignity of every individual on our campus.”