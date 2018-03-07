USD Basketball Coach Lamont Smith Resigns

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: Head coach Lamont Smith of the San Diego Toreros looks on during a first-round game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament against the Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena on March 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Portland won 60-55. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

University of San Diego head men's basketball coach Lamont Smith resigned from his position Wednesday, school officials announced.

Smith had been on administrative leave for the remainder of the season after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in the Bay Area in late February.

"We appreciate Coach Smith’s contributions to Torero Athletics and to the men's basketball program since he joined us three years ago," the university said in a statement. "Coach Smith elevated the level of competitiveness of our program, recruited an outstanding group of student-athletes, and established a strong foundation for future success."

USD Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Athletics Bill McGillis will begin an immediate search for the program's next head coach, the school said.

"This situation has been difficult for all concerned, and our prayers continue to remain with everyone," the school said.



Smith was arrested at the team hotel by San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers on Feb. 25 after his team's 64-61 win over the University of San Francisco.

According to the SFPD, officers were sent to the Toreros to check on reports of a domestic violence disturbance.



They talked to a woman who claimed she was assaulted by Smith, who was not at the hotel at the hotel at the time. She says he had told her he was in town “traveling for business” and that they were intimately involved. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found and arrested Smith, who is married with two children, at the Oakland airport prior to his flight back to San Diego on Sunday morning.

No criminal charges were filed.

Assistant Coach Sam Scholl was appointed acting head coach upon Smith being placed on leave.

Smith took over the program prior to the 2015-16 season and finished with a 9-21 season. The Toreros have improved dramatically since then and currently sit at 18-12, in 4th place in the West Coast Conference. He was also a player at USD and served as team captain from 1997-99.