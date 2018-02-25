USD Basketball Coach Arrested

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: Head coach Lamont Smith of the San Diego Toreros looks on during a first-round game of the West Coast Conference Basketball Tournament against the Portland Pilots at the Orleans Arena on March 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Portland won 60-55. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

University of San Diego head basketball coach Lamont Smith was arrested in the Bay Area on Sunday morning on suspicion of domestic violence.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers were sent to the Toreros team hotel after the school’s 64-61 win over the University of San Francisco to check on reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

They talked to a woman who claimed she was assaulted by Smith, who was not at the hotel at the hotel at the time. She says he had told her he was in town “traveling for business” and that they were intimately involved. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers found and arrested Smith, who is married with two children, at the Oakland airport prior to his flight back to San Diego on Sunday morning.

The University of San Diego released the following statement to NBC 7 SportsWrap:

“We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith. We have very few details at this time but will be gathering information and commencing an immediate review of the matter.”

Smith took over the program prior to the 2015-16 season and finished with a 9-21 season. The Toreros have improved dramatically since then and currently sit at 18-12, in 4th place in the West Coast Conference. He was also a player at USD and served as team captain from 1997-99.

