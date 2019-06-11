U.S. Women's Soccer Team Rolls to Record Setting 13-0 Win Over Thailand in World Cup Opener

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

If it was a fight, it would’ve been stopped early, instead, it’s soccer, so the beatdown lasted a full 90 minutes.

The United States Women’s National Soccer team beat Thailand 13-0 in their opening match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup in Stade Auguste-Delaune, France. The 13 goal differential set a record for the largest margin of victory in Women’s World Cup history. The previous record was 11.

Team USA forward Alex Morgan scored 12 minutes into the match, from there it was a steady barrage of goals.

Rose Lavelle scored at the 20 minute mark, then Lindsey Horan at 32’, Sam Mewis at 50’, Morgan again at 53’, Mewis again at 54’, Lavelle again at 56’, Morgan again at 74’, Mean Rapinoe at 79’, Morgan again at 81’, then Mallory Pugh at 84’, then Morgan at 87’, before Carli Lloyd capped off the scoring with a goal in the 92nd minute.

Morgans 5 goals tied the record for most goals ever scored in a Women’s World Cup match.

With 5 goals in this match, Morgan now has 106 career goals, 6th most on the national teams all-time scoring leader list. Morgan trails Michell Akers by one goal for 5th place, Abby Wambach is the all-time leader with 184 career goals.

After today’s opening win, it’s easy to see why Team USA is the heavy favorite to repeat at World Cup Champions.

Team USA is now 1-0 in Group F play, the Americans next match is June 16th against Chile in Paris, France.