The U.S. Postal Service debuted its newest Forever Stamp, "Save Sharks," at the San Diego Zoo on Oct. 17, 2017.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) unveiled a new Forever Stamp at the San Diego Zoo Tuesday inspired by one of the sea’s top dogs: the shark.

The USPS debuted its new 49-cent pictorial stamps featuring fives species of shark found in U.S. waters – the mako, thrasher, great white, hammerhead and whale shark.

The stamps – each with a bright blue ocean background, depicting sharks swimming – aim to raise awareness for conservation of the animals as they face ongoing threats from wildlife trafficking.

“They’re beautiful creatures – very elegant, full of life – and they’re very misunderstood,” said Christine Carmichael, the manager of marketing for the USPS. “The U.S. Postal Service is very dedicated to partnering with the zoo to help conservation.”

Photo credit: San Diego Zoo Global

A dedication ceremony for the stamp was held at the zoo’s new Cape Fynbos habitat at Africa Rocks, which is home to the zoo’s first-ever leopard sharks, the most common shark species found along California’s coast.

The 12 leopard sharks that live there range in age from 5 to 20 and can be seen swimming alongside the zoo’s colony of endangered African penguins.

Carmichael said the “Save Sharks” Forever Stamps are available online and at some local post offices. Since it’s a Forever Stamp, it can be used for years and years down the line, although she said it’s not a bad idea to put one aside, perhaps in a frame or book.

