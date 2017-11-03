State and local leaders sat down with Mexican government officials Friday to talk about water quality and public health concerns near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Much of the meeting was focused water quality and recent sewage spills in the Tijuana River Valley and Imperial Beach.

In February, at least 28 million gallons of raw sewage spilled into the Tijuana River, and U.S. waters after a sewage pipe collapsed in Tijuana, according to a report by the International Border Water Commission (IBWC).

The city of Imperial Beach threatened to take legal action against IBWC for the spill.

The Select Committee on California-Mexico Cooperation and Mexican officials discussed how both governments could improve cooperation through better communication.

Sen. Ben Hueso (D-49), chair of the committee said he believes both the U.S. and Mexican governments were responsible and both need to work together to find a solution.