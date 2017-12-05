US Marine Injured Helping a Stranger in Need: Wife

Master Sergeant Hector Trujillo was hit by a car on the freeway while helping an accident victim in Japan. NBC 7’s Omari Fleming has the story.

A U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan is now battling for his life at Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Master Sgt. Hector Trujillo was on his way to work in Okinawa, Japan on Friday when his wife says her husband’s kind heart wouldn’t let him pass up someone in need.

“I love him. I’m praying for him. He’s my hero, my sweetheart,” said Maria Trujillo.

Hector Trujillo pulled over to help someone who’d had an accident, according to his wife, and was hit trying to protect the other person.

Trujillo suffered a fractured skull along with injuries to his spine and neck.

Because of the severity of his injuries, Trujillo was airlifted from Okinawa to Naval Medical Center here in San Diego.

Maria Trujillo is now hoping for a speedy return to normalcy for her "hero husband."

Friends have set up an online fundraising page as Maria and her daughter prepare to make the flight from Japan to San Diego

“I want him to recover, to come back to me, to hold my hand and continue to go on dates with me,” said Maria Trujillo.







