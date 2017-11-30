A fugitive wanted for homicide-murder was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Alejandro Flores, 30, was turned over to CBP officers Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. after being escorted by Mexican law enforcement to the pedestrian crossing in San Ysidro.

Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for CBP, said, “This is a true testament of our efforts and partnership with Mexican officials, that we are all doing our part to keep binational communities safe.”

Flores has been extradited to Los Angeles, where he will face charges.

According to jail records, Flores was taken into custody by an LAPD fugitive task force Tuesday evening and booked into Valley Jail in Van Nuys. Flores is being held on bail for $5.2 million.