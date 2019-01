On Jan. 10, 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection conducted a large-scale readiness drill at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in south San Diego. The drill lasted about 10 minutes and halted traffic at the busy border crossing. Officials, some suited up in riot gear, could be seen marching at the U.S.-Mexico border during the drill. Smoke was also seen and flash bangs were heard. Here's a closer look at the exercise.