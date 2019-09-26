BP Agents Conducting Credible Fear Interviews Seen as Conflict of Interest by Immigration Advocates

The government’s plan to use Border Patrol agents to conduct asylum interviews in response to a growing backlog of pending applications is drawing criticism from people who claim the BP agents aren't equipped to handle the delicate cases.

The most recent influx of asylum seekers hoping to get help from the United States is coming from Central America.

Families wait months to talk to asylum officers, living on the streets and in shelters of unfamiliar countries in the meantime. These officers are considered experts in the field and many have legal backgrounds, but now some asylum seekers will be presenting their credible fear cases to BP agents who just finished a crash course in the entire process.

“People who are applying for asylum are probably the most desperate group of immigrants that are applying for any form of relief,” immigration attorney Jan Bejar said.

Bejar said credible fear interviews are extremely delicate and are usually done by asylum officers.

“They have bachelor's degrees, the majority of them. Many of them are lawyers, so they have legal training,” Bejar said.

Fifty-five El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents will be undergoing a 5-week training with U.S. Customs and Immigration Services to learn how to conduct those interviews.

The training will consist of asylum and refugee law, foundational interviewing skills, policy and procedure, mock interviews, legal analysis and decision writing skills development, among other topics.

“It is a conflict of interest because the Border Patrol is charged with defending the border, if you will, and that means keeping people out,” Bejar said.

A spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection called the program a “whole government approach” to addressing the humanitarian crisis at the border. In an emailed statement the spokesperson confirmed BP agents will be under the supervision of U.S. Customs and Immigration Services (CIS) after the 5-week training.

“You can't rush justice. If you are trying to be just with these people, you don't accomplish that by qualifying Border Patrol agents and all of a sudden making them asylum officers,” Bejar said.

A spokesperson for CIS said the final decision on credible fear interviews will come from an asylum officer who will be supervising the newly-trained Border Patrol agents.

“When an asylum officer has to go and review what a Border Patrol agent did, he is not going to get the full picture,” Bejar said.

The San Diego Sector Border Patrol said they don't have any agents participating in the pilot program at this time. El Centro Sector agents are still in the training phase. The only place where the program is already underway is in El Paso, Texas.

Earlier this month, immigration courts were facing a backlog of more than 400,000 asylum cases.