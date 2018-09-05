US Army Sergeant From National City Has Died in Afghanistan: DoD - NBC 7 San Diego
US Army Sergeant From National City Has Died in Afghanistan: DoD

By Christina Bravo

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    A U.S. soldier from National City has died from a non-combat related injury at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday. 

    Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, 32, died Tuesday in an incident currently under investigation, the DoD said. No other details were released. 

    Sanagustin was assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based in Fort Carson, Colorado.

    He was in Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, an overseas counterterrorism mission, the DoD said. 

