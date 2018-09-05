A U.S. soldier from National City has died from a non-combat related injury at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan, the Department of Defense announced Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, 32, died Tuesday in an incident currently under investigation, the DoD said. No other details were released.

Sanagustin was assigned to 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, based in Fort Carson, Colorado.

He was in Afghanistan supporting Operation Freedom's Sentinel, an overseas counterterrorism mission, the DoD said.