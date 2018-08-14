Money Magazine ranked the University of California, San Diego as the second best college in America.

The magazine annually ranks its top 50 colleges, releasing its 2018 list Monday.

Money required at least 500 students, reliable data, no financial distress, and a good graduation rate in order to consider a college for the ranking. This gave them 727 colleges in the country.

The magazine then ordered the 727 based on quality of education, affordability, and outcomes of students.

Other categories included median SAT score, cost, grants, debt, and career earnings.

Princeton placed first, and UCI, UCLA, and Stanford followed after the La Jolla school.

UCSD students got around 1310 on their SAT, paid over $30,000 a year, and will make an average salary of just under $60,000, according to Money.

The school gave grants to 95-percent of those with need, Money said.

UCSD has previously been ranked ninth in 2015 and first in 2011.

Other San Diego colleges that placed on Money’s 2018 list include:

79th: San Diego State University

388th: University of San Diego

501th: Point Loma Nazarene University

See the full college ranking on Money’s website.