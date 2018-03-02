UCSD Partners With Lyft to Improve Campus Transportation - NBC 7 San Diego
UCSD Partners With Lyft to Improve Campus Transportation

UCSD said is the first university in the nation to sign a comprehensive partnership with Lyft

By Sarah de Crescenzo - SDBJ Staff

Published 6 hours ago

    UC San Diego has teamed up with San Francisco-based ride-hailing company Lyft to improve access to the campus and to its medical centers.

    The partnership provides the campus community access to UC San Diego-specific programs including alternative commuter options, safe rides for students, patient transport, designated pick-up and drop-off locations, direct billing for business travel and ride credits for certain university-sponsored events.

    UCSD said is the first university in the nation to sign a comprehensive partnership with Lyft.

    Lyft, started in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer, says it is the fastest growing ride-hailing company in the U.S. Its services are available to 95 percent of the U.S. population and in Toronto, Canada, according to the company.

