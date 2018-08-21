University of California students walk near the university's campus Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in, Berkeley, Calif.

Money Magazine ranked the top colleges in the nation last week, and now they’re saying the reason University of California schools ranked so high is because of the state’s economy.

Silicon Valley, San Francisco, and L.A. all placed in the top five best cities to get a job, Money said.

Therefore, they claimed graduates from UCs are launched into these cities and become more successful alumni.

The 1960 California Master Plan connected the UCs with state community colleges. This allowed students to start at a lower-cost school, transfer and end up with a UC degree, according to Money.

Students pay roughly $12,500 for in-state tuition and fees and Money said the UCs continue to focus on low costs for its students over the years.

About one-third of those fees go toward UC student aid, according to Money.

All of these factors gave the UCs a boost in its scores from Money’s outcomes and affordability categories.



High graduation rates also sent UCs to the top, Money said.

UC San Diego was ranked second, followed behind UC Irvine and UCLA.

Five of the top ten colleges are in California.