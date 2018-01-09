UC San Diego’s Rady School of Management is launching a master’s program in accountancy (MPAc).

The business school also offers master’s degrees in business analytics (MSBA) and finance (MSFin), in addition to its flagship MBA program.

According to the Rady School, hiring by public accounting firms is at an all-time high, and employment of accountants and auditors is expected to grow “steadily” over the next decade.

Dean Robert S. Sullivan said the program was a natural fit for the school and a complement to UCSD’s “robust" accounting undergraduate minor program, from which more than 200 students graduate yearly.

Students will be able to complete the MPAc program in a minimum of nine months, the school said in a statement.

Classes are scheduled to start in September; the program is accepting applications.